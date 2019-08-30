East Limestone runs past Wildcats

Kollin Swart and Xavier Sigler combined to rush for 189 yards as East Limestone defeated county rival West Limestone 26-15 Thursday night.
The Indians led 26-2 midway through the fourth quarter before West Limestone made the score close with two late touchdowns.
East wasted no time getting on the scoreboard, as the Indians took the opening kickoff and marched down the field. The drive was capped off with a 25-yard touchdown pass from Isaiah Sutherland to Swart to give the Indians a 6-0 lead following a missed extra point.
East Limestone punted on its next possession, but marched right down the field on its third possession and added to its lead. Sigler had runs of 22, 22 and 20 yards on the drive, while Swart added an 18-yard run of his own to set up a 2-yard touchdown plunge by Sutherland to put the Indians up 12-0 following a missed 2-point conversion attempt.
East Limestone's next possession ended in disaster, as Colton Hobson blocked the Indians' punt and saw it roll out the back of the end zone for a safety that made the score 12-2 midway through the second quarter.
The score would remain the same all the way through the third quarter before East finally put the game away early in the fourth.
An interception by Jed Sutherland set East up at the West Limestone 20-yard line, and it only took the Indians three plays to score. Siglar had an 11-yard run and DJ Davis 8-yard run to set East up at the 1-yard line. Fullback Crimson Bivens took it from there, bulling in from a yard out to give the Indians a 19-2 lead after Syrus James converted the extra point early in the fourth quarter.
East Limestone scored a final time on its next possession, as Davis raced 27 yards down the sideline for a score to put the Indians up by 24 points with 6:06 remaining.
West Limestone refused to give up without a fight, and came back with two quick scores. A 41-yard run by Thorne Slaton put West in scoring position, and CJ Adams tossed a 29-yard touchdown pass to River Helms on the next play to cut the Indians lead to 27-9 with 3:41 remaining.
West then recovered an onside kick and quickly scored again, as Adams found Tyree Hiliare for a 27-yard touchdown pass with 2:21 remaining.
However, East Limestone recovered the second onside kick attempt and was able to run out the clock and preserve the victory.
Sigler had 96 yards rushing to lead East Limestone, while Swart had 93 yards rushing and 25 yards receiving.
West Limestone's Adams completed 11 of 20 passes for 124 yards and two touchdowns, with Helms leading the way with 64 yards receiving.
East Limestone (1-0) will host Madison County next Friday, while West Limestone (1-1) has an off week.
