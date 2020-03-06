East Limestone's Harvell selected to all-star game

Austin Harvell's high school basketball career will be extended for one more game, as the East Limestone standout was one of 12 seniors from Alabama chosen to play in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star game.
The game, which features the top 12 seniors from Alabama against the top 12 seniors from Mississippi, will take place March 13 at Mississippi College in Clinton, Mississippi.
Harvell, a 6-foot-6-inch, 215-pound forward, averaged 18.3 points and 8.6 rebounds per game this season as the Indians advanced to the Class 5A Northwest Regional semifinals before being put out by eventual state champion Fairfield in a 46-43 loss.
Harvell said he was excited to be able to represent his state in the 30th edition of the all-star clash. Alabama's boys and girls hold a 15-14 advantage in each series, with the girls winning last year's game 101-82 and the boys winning 107-90.
“It's a good thing celebrating my state,” Harvell said. “Just showing how good of hoopers we are. I'm looking forward to playing.”
Harvell began his career at Clements and transferred to East Limestone before his junior season. He was a first-team All-State selection in Class 5A as a junior and played in the Alabama North-South All-Star game. This year's All-State teams have not yet been selected.
Harvell said East Limestone coach Fred Steger was instrumental in helping him improve, especially on the defensive side of the ball.
“The first year I got here, I didn't even know how to jump to the ball,” Harvell said with a laugh. “Now I can guard smaller, quicker defenders on the perimeter and still defend down in the post whenever I need to.”
Harvell tore his ACL the summer before his junior year and played the 2018-2019 season with a large knee brace, which affected his mobility. Fortunately, he has stayed injury-free in his senior season.
“Last year I didn't really dribble as much as I did this year, and my movement wasn't great,” Harvell said. “This year I've been moving freely.”
Steger said he has enjoyed seeing Harvell's improvement during the two years he coached him at East Limestone.
“His footwork and lateral speed is really good, so he became a much better defender guarding on the perimeter,” Steger said. “His maturity level in wanting to learn as much as he could about the game made him a better player. Everybody knows he can shoot and drive, but he really took his defense to the next level.”
Harvell's also matured on the offensive end. He commanded lots of double-and triple-teams this season, and instead of trying to shoot against two or three defenders, he would pass out of those double teams to an open teammate.
“It may have cut down on his scoring, but he passed the ball really well out of double-and triple-teams,” Steger said. “His improvement offensively came from understanding reading those double-and triple-teams and being one of those players who made everyone around him better. That's what gave us our 23-8 record this year.”
Harvell is currently undecided on where he will play college basketball but holds offers from Alabama, Auburn, Ole Miss, Samford, Troy and Tennessee Tech.
He said he will make a decision within the next six weeks.
“I'll make a decision before April 12, most likely,” Harvell said. “But with who, I don't really know yet. I'm going to take some visits after the all-star game, and that will help me make my decision.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.