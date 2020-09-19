East Limestone raced out to a 35-point halftime lead and cruised to a 42-0 victory over Brewer in a Class 5A, Region 8 game Friday night.
The Indians only attempted two passes in the game and didn't complete either, as its running game and defense was plenty sufficient to easily defeat the Patriots.
East Limestone's defense held Brewer to just 81 total yards and forced four turnovers, returning two of them for touchdowns. Meanwhile, the Indians rushing attack rolled up 263 yards on 27 carries.
It didn't take long for East Limestone to put points on the board. Kollin Swart capped of the Indians' first drive with a 52-yard scoring run less than 3 minutes into the game. Fortune Wheeler got in on the act a few minutes later when he raced 71 yards for a touchdown run of his own.
Less than a minute after that, East had its third score of the night when Blake Cross scooped up a Brewer fumble and returned it eight yards for a touchdown that put the Indians up 21-0 after the first quarter.
East added two more touchdowns in the second quarter to take a 35-0 halftime lead. Swart scored his second touchdown of the night on a 16-yard run before Wheeler got his second score with a 10-yard run less than a minute before halftime.
Swart finished the game with 96 yards and two touchdowns on just three carries, while Wheeler had 89 yards and two scores on five carries.
The only touchdown of the second half came on Garrett King's 47-yard interception return late in the third quarter.
The win was the third straight for East Limestone, which now sits 3-1 overall and 3-0 in region play. The Indians step out of region next Friday to host West Limestone in a county rivalry game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.