Fans of the Tanner and East Limestone football will be pleased to know they won't need their raincoats and umbrellas to watch their teams play this week.
The Tanner at East Limestone game, which was originally on the county schedule for tonight, has been moved to Friday. However, the game was not moved for the reason one might think.
County Athletic Director Rusty Bates said unlike last week, when all of the county's Friday night games were moved to Thursday because of rain, this game was not moved because of a nearly 100% chance of rain throughout the day today. It was moved because of a simple scheduling conflict.
“Tanner had it on their schedule as a Thursday night game and East Limestone had it on their schedule as a Friday night game,” Bates said. “We started having this conversation last week trying to figure out who was correct. We ultimately decided with Thursday being Halloween, it would be better to play the game on Friday night.”
The decision turned out to be a good one with the weather having taken a turn for the worse.
“The rain wasn't really a factor last week when we made the decision, but it was more along the lines of a scheduling error and everybody agreed to play on Friday night,” Bates said. “Now with the weather the way it is, it turned out to be a very good decision.”
There is one game tonight, as Athens will travel to Decatur to play Austin. Four games will now be played Friday.
In addition to the Tanner-East Limestone game, West Limestone will play at Ardmore, Clements will play at Hatton and Elkmont will play at Falkville. All games will begin at 7 p.m.
Friday night's games conclude the high school football regular season, although Athens and Clements will continue in the playoffs next week. Clements will travel to face Geraldine in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs. Athens will host Buckhorn in the Class 6A opening round.
