East Limestone finally put together two solid halves of football and it resulted in a 35-7 win over Ardmore in a Class 5A, Region 8 rivalry game.
The Indians took a 14-0 halftime lead, but instead of fading in the second half as they have done many times this season, they got even stronger, and added 21 more points to the scoreboard to pull away.
The win snapped a five-game losing streak for East (2-5, 1-4), while Ardmore (2-5, 0-5) lost its fifth consecutive game after starting the season 2-0.
East Limestone's defense got the scoring started early as T.J. Tyson intercepted a pass and returned it 45 yards for a touchdown less than two minutes into the game.
The Indians added to its lead in the second quarter on a 1-yard touchdown run by D.J. Davis.
East upped the lead to 21-0 with a 2-yard touchdown pass from Dillon Parris to Kollin Swart early in the third quarter before putting the game on ice with two fourth-quarter touchdowns.
Davis scored on a 5-yard run early in the fourth before Isaiah Sutherland scored on a 6-yard run to put the Indians up 35-0.
Ardmore finally got on the scoreboard with 2:29 remaining in the game on a 16-yard touchdown run by Conner Harbin.
East Limestone's defense held Ardmore to just 240 total yards and forced four turnovers, three interceptions and a fumble.
East had three lost fumbles of its own, but rushed the ball for 251 yards. Davis was the leading rusher with 83 yards on 11 carries. Swart had 73 yards rushing on seven carries while Sutherland had 75 yards on 11 attempts. Davis also had three receptions for 48 yards.
East Limestone plays at Brewer next Friday while Ardmore hosts Guntersville.
