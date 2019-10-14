East Limestone wins rivalry game over Ardmore

East Limestone might have been up 14-0 at halftime over county rival Ardmore, but Indians coach Jeff Pugh wanted the players to act like they were behind.
After all, East blew several leads this season during a five-game losing streak, and he didn't want to see it happen again.
“We made it a point at halftime to let them know that whatever they did, don't go out and play and act like you're ahead,” Pugh said. “Act like you're behind. Make some plays we haven't been making, and don't give up the big plays.”
Pugh's players listened to the message, as they not only held on but expanded their lead in the second half and rolled to a 35-7 victory in a Class 5A, Region 8 game.
The difference in the game might have been East Limestone's first drive of the second half. The Indians received the second-half kickoff and immediately went on a drive that ended in a touchdown when Dillon Parris threw a 2-yard scoring pass to Kollin Swart.
“We got the football to start the second half, and we said we had to score,” Pugh said. “We were able to do that, and that makes a big difference when we're able to start well in the second half. That put us up 21-0 and really gave us a nice cushion.”
East Limestone added two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter to turn the game into a runaway. D.J. Davis scored on a 5-yard run early in the quarter. Isaiah Sutherland later ran it in the end zone from 6 yards out to put the Indians up 35-0.
Ardmore finally got on the scoreboard with 2:29 remaining in the game on a 16-yard touchdown run by Conner Harbin.
“(The second half) has been killing us all year,” Pugh said. “We just made it a point of emphasis that whatever you do in the second half, don't have those letdowns we've been having. We play hard to get ahead, and we didn't want (Ardmore) to get any breathing room. We wanted to take it to them and win the game in the second half instead of hanging on, and our players did a good job of doing that.”
East was staked to the lead by T.J. Tyson, who returned an interception 45 yards for a touchdown less than two minutes into the game. The Indians added to their lead in the second quarter on Davis' 1-yard touchdown run.
East Limestone's defense held Ardmore to just 240 total yards and forced four turnovers, three interceptions and a fumble.
East had three lost fumbles of its own but rushed the ball for 251 yards. Davis was the leading rusher with 83 yards on 11 carries. Swart had 73 yards rushing on seven carries, while Sutherland had 75 yards on 11 attempts. Davis also had three receptions for 48 yards.
The win snapped a five-game losing streak for East (2-5, 1-4), while Ardmore (2-5, 0-5) lost its fifth consecutive game after starting the season 2-0.
“We just need to finish the season strong,” Pugh said. “It matters, especially to our seniors, to not go out with a losing season.”
East Limestone plays at Brewer next Friday while Ardmore hosts Guntersville.
