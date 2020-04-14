East Limestone's Harvell commits to Tennessee Tech

After months and months of weeding down potential college offers, East Limestone basketball standout Austin Harvell has decided to continue his career at Tennessee Tech University.
Harvell announced on his Twitter page recently he was committed to the Golden Eagles, located in Cookeville, Tennessee.
Harvell — a 6-foot-6-inch, 215-pound forward — averaged 18.3 points and 8.6 rebounds per game this season as the Indians advanced to the Class 5A Northwest Regional semifinals before being put out by eventual state champion Fairfield in a 46-43 loss.
He played his first two years of high school at Clements before transferring to East Limestone the summer before his junior season. He was a first-team All-State selection in Class 5A as a junior and was named second-team All-State in 5A his senior year.
East Limestone head coach Fred Steger said Harvell worked hard to improve his game since coming to East.
"His footwork and lateral speed is really good, so he became a much better defender guarding on the perimeter,” Steger said. “His maturity level in wanting to learn as much as he could about the game made him a better player. Everybody knows he can shoot and drive, but he really took his defense to the next level.”
Harvell will be looking to help improve Tennessee Tech's basketball fortunes. The Golden Eagles play in the tough Ohio Valley Conference and finished last season with a 9-22 overall record and 6-12 record in conference play.
Tennessee Tech is coached by a familiar face. Former Arkansas head coach and Alabama assistant coach John Pelphrey just completed his first year at the school and did improve the team's conference and overall record from the 2018-2019 season.
Harvell chose Tennessee Tech over offers from Alabama, Auburn, Ole Miss, Samford and Troy.
