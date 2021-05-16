East Limestone Indians senior Tyler Kelly signed on to be become a member of the Tennessee Valley Prep Defenders football team Friday morning at East Limestone High School. Kelly, who played a variety of positions including offensive tackle and defensive end, will be primarily playing tight end in college.
“I’m going to try and play tight end, but I was taught at a young age to play every position, so that I would know what I’m doing,” Kelly said.
As for what he wants to accomplish in his freshman season, it’s all about getting his name out there.
“I’m going to try and make a big splash, so everyone knows my name,” Kelly said. “I like to say that to carry on a name, you have to start from the ground up. As long as you can start from the ground up and everybody knows your name, you can do anything.”
East head football coach Jeff Pugh believes Kelly can do anything because of his character and work ethic.
“Tyler is a very, very good tight end, This year we were short in the line and we needed him to move down and play offensive tackle for us. He stepped in there and was one of our best offensive lineman,” Pugh said. “That is just the kind of kid he is. He has been a blessing to coach.”
This isn’t a permanent stop for Kelly on the junior college route as Pugh knows this is only the beginning in a bright football future.
“He’s a Division 1 football player,” Pugh said. “He just has to spend some time in junior college first and we hope he can move on to somewhere and play.”
