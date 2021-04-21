The East Limestone Indians softball team put it all together offensively tallying 15 runs on 14 hits in their 15-4 victory over the Athens Bible Trojans Tuesday afternoon at Athens State University.
East scored four runs in the bottom half of the first inning, giving them a quick 4-0 advantage. The starting pitcher for East, Rylie Grisham, who was also the cleanup hitter, did exactly what the cleanup hitter is supposed to do, hitting a two-run double. Lara Looney followed Grisham’s at bat with an RBI single. East got their final run of the first on an RBI groundout by Emalee Workman.
East added three runs in the second. After walks were issued to East’s Kaci Sharp and Amaya Green, Mallory Jo Mitchell hit an RBI single that scored Sharp. They added two more runs before the inning was over bringing the score to 7-0.
The fourth inning proved large for both teams. East added another three runs before ABS was finally able to get their offense going. Claire Holt got the first hit of the game for the Trojans in the bottom of the fourth, and it seemed to deliver her team some offensive momentum. Bailey Davis and Cana Vining each singled giving the Trojans a bases loaded opportunity with no outs. After East got the force out at home, Kara Thomas hit a two-run double to put the Trojans on the board down 10-2.
East scored five more runs in the top of the sixth with four RBI singles, three of which were consecutive by Green, Mitchell and Grisham.
While the game was well in hand for East, ABS kept battling in the bottom of the sixth. Butler doubled and Kaylee Carter singled before Destiny Burns hit a two-run single. The game finished at the end of the sixth due to the 10-run mercy rule, but ABS head coach Toney Vining was pleased with how his team fought the last few innings.
“It took one time through the batting order for us to get adjusted, but we started hitting the ball real well and hitting line drives and I was proud of that. That shows me they’ve got a little fight left in them,” he said. “Hopefully we can continue to get these bats going and get them hot.”
For East head coach Brett Nave, this was an all-around great performance from the pitcher’s circle, defensively and in particular, offensively.
“We had some injuries the last week or so, so we were able to get some younger players in there,” he said. “It was a good win and I’m happy that were able to get some runs on the board today.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.