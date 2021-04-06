Early scoring by both teams highlighted by a two-run second inning double from East’s Rylie Grisham was all it took to get the 3-2 win Monday against the Elkmont Red Devils on senior day at East Limestone High School.
Elkmont loaded the bases with only one out against pitcher Rylie Grisham in the first via two walks and a bunt single. Grisham got Elkmont’s pitcher, Abbie Broadway, to hit a fly ball to right field that was dropped and ruled an error, allowing two runners to score, giving the Red Devils a quick 2-0 lead.
Grisham was not only the pitcher for East, she was also a key to their offense. After a pop out by East’s Mallory Jo Mitchell, Amaya Green walked to put a runner on. Grisham followed that up with an RBI double to put the Indians on the board down 2-1 heading into the second. After two quick outs were recorded by Broadway, Mitchell singled and Green walked for the second time, putting two runners on for Grisham to once again have an RBI opportunity. It was an opportunity that she took full advantage of, hitting a deep two-run single to the outfield fence, scoring Mitchell and Green, giving East a 3-2 lead at the end of the second.
While both Broadway and Grisham found themselves in some situations with runners on base throughout the rest of the game, neither of them allowed another run to cross home plate.
“We’re not playing our best ball,” East head coach Brett Nave said. “We didn’t start out great, but we picked up well. Grisham pitched a great game and the defense got better as the game went on. Sometimes you get those key hits along the way. You don’t get all of them, but you get the ones you need and we did that tonight.”
Elkmont’s Rayne Rozell, Alyssa Harwell and Tylee Thomas each got one hit for the Red Devils.
Mitchell and Grisham each finished with two hits. Kaci Sharp, Abby Hunter, Green, and Zoey Allen had one hit apiece. Grisham had all three of East’s RBIs.
Broadway’s final line was a complete game, allowing eight hits, three runs, five walks and six strikeouts. Grisham completed her complete game allowing just three hits, no runs, two walks and three strikeouts.
