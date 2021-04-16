Dominant pitching and solid defense by both teams Thursday didn’t allow for much offense in the matchup between the Lexington Golden Bears and the East Limestone Indians, but heads up base-running and an RBI groundout in the fifth led to a 1-0 victory for East.
East’s Abby Hunter led off the fifth with a bloop single to right field. Grace Bielat moved her over to second with a ground ball on a fielder’s choice play. During Emalee Workman’s at-bat, Hunter stole third, just barely beating the tag and sliding in safely. That led to an RBI groundout by Workman to give East the 1-0 advantage and ultimately the victory.
Rylie Grisham was the starter for East, pitching a complete game, allowing three hits, one walk, with three strikeouts and no runs.
This win comes after losing three straight games, so needless to say, East softball head coach Brett Nave was happy to get the win.
“I tell the girls all the time you got to win in different ways. Sometimes you’ll blow somebody out, sometimes it may be a 10-9 win and in this case it’s a 1-0 win,” he said. “We’ll definitely take them any way we can get them.”
Hunter got the only hit for the Indians, going 1-for-2 with a single and Workman went 0-for-2 with what would be the game-winning RBI. East’s defense was excellent. They made no errors in the game.
