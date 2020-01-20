After defeating Elkmont last week, West Limestone coach Justin Taylor said his team was really close to being very good. The Wildcats might have crossed that threshold Friday night.
West Limestone stunned East Limestone 69-58 to give the Indians their first loss in a county game this season. The Wildcats led 24-21 at halftime, but the third quarter was key. West held the Indians' powerful offense to just nine points in the quarter and took a 40-30 lead heading into the final period.
And what a wild period it was. The defensive struggle of the first three quarters gave way to an offensive shootout in the fourth, but West proved it could win a game that way as well. East Limestone scored 28 points in the final quarter, with standout senior Austin Harvell scoring 15.
But the Wildcats (11-9) scored 29 points of their own in the fourth. River Helms, who was in foul trouble most of the game, played the entire fourth quarter with four fouls and still scored 14 points to keep West out in front.
Helms led all scorers with 25 points. Camryn Williams, Thorne Slaton and Ryan Britt each scored eight for the Wildcats.
East Limestone (17-6) was led by Xavier Griffith with 24 points and Harvell with 22.
Ardmore 76, Lindsay Lane 66
Ardmore got revenge for a loss earlier this season, breaking open a tight game in the fourth quarter to win by 10 points Friday night over Lindsay Lane Christian.
The Tigers lost 60-59 to the Lions at home earlier this season.
Friday's game looked like it would go down to the wire again, with Ardmore holding a 53-52 lead after three quarters. However, the Tigers turned up the defense in the fourth quarter and outscored Lindsay Lane 23-14 to pull away for the victory.
Five Ardmore players scored in double figures, led by Michael Turner with 16 points. Conner Harbin scored 15, while Matthew Perry had 14, Chase Duskin tallied 11 and Colton Hardiman chipped in with 10.
Lindsay Lane was led by Tommy Murr with 39 points. Charlie Morrison scored 13 and Amar Fuqua tallied 12 for the Lions.
Brooks 47, Elkmont 34
Elkmont couldn't get its shot to fall Friday night against Brooks. The Red Devils were held to single-digit points in each of the first three quarters and lost by 13 in their final Class 4A, Area 15 game of the season.
Elkmont had an 8-7 lead after one quarter, but Brooks outscored the Red Devils 13-4 in the second quarter to take a 21-11 halftime lead. They then opened the second half with a 14-6 run to put the game out of reach.
Layton Smith scored 14 points to lead Elkmont, while Christian Smith scored eight. Brooks was led by Knute Wood with 13 points.
In other boys action Friday night, Muscle Shoals defeated Athens 73-55.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.