Class 2A No. 10 Addison led 37-7 at halftime and cruised to a victory over Tanner Friday night in a Region 7 game.
However, the play of eighth-grade quarterback Skylar Townsend showed the future does look bright for the Rattlers.
Weston Smith opened the scoring with an 8-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, and Christian Roberts threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Brody Dollar to put the Bulldogs up 16-0 early.
Caleb Crider had two rushing touchdowns in the second quarter and Roberts tossed a 35-yard scoring strike to Grant Rice to put Addison up by 30 points at the half.
Tanner's only score of the first half came on a 40-yard touchdown pass from eighth-grade Townsend to J.J. Jones.
Addison (6-2, 3-1) expanded the lead to 44-7 in the second half before resting the starters. Tanner scored three fourth-quarter touchdowns to make the score closer.
Alex Guster had the highlight of the night for Tanner as he raced 99 yards for a touchdown one play after the Rattlers stopped an Addison drive by recovering a fumble.
Another turnover led to another touchdown, as Townsend tossed a 65-yard touchdown pass to Kobee Horton after the defense had come away with an interception. Townsend threw his third touchdown pass of the night on the Rattlers' next possession, this one a 30-yard scoring strike to Jones.
Townsend was impressive at quarterback in his first extended varsity action, completing six passes for 190 yards and three touchdowns.
The Rattlers (1-6, 1-3) play at Red Bay next week in another region matchup.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.