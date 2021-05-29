Michael Pendergast takes over for the retiring Duane Wales as the new head football coach of the Elkmont Red Devils football team. Elkmont finished 1-9 in the 2020 season. Their only win came in an exciting 45-36 victory over the Hanceville Bulldogs in the final game of the season.
The Clements Colts hired former Athens assistant Grace Newton as the new girls head basketball coach. She takes over for Paul Wilson. The Colts went 14-12 in the 2020-2021 season.
