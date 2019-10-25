Elkmont's defense gave up at least 70 points in a game for the third time this season, as the Red Devils suffered a 71-8 loss to Brooks Thursday night.
Brooks had 556 total yards in the game, while Elkmont was held to 211 total yards.
Brooks (5-4, 4-2 Class 4A, Region 8) jumped out to a 24-0 lead in the first quarter. Carson Daniel had a 7-yard touchdown run and a 19-yard touchdown pass to Cameron Doerflinger, and Camryn Beckwith also had a 1-yard touchdown run. The 2-point conversion was successful after each of the three first-quarter scores. Brooks added 14 more points in the second quarter to take a 38-0 halftime lead. Daniel threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Doerflinger and then ran for a 5-yard score.
The Lions added 12 more points in the third quarter to go up 50-0. Daniel threw a 54-yard touchdown pass to Kobe Warden and Hunter Himber threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to John Hodges.
The Lions closed the scoring with 21 points in the fourth quarter. Omoro Joyner scored on a 4-yard touchdown run before Bryant Black scored on a 23-yard run. Brooks' final touchdown was scored by Himber on a 52-yard run.
Elkmont's touchdown came in the fourth quarter when Rowe Allen threw a 37-yard touchdown pass to Hunter Broadway. Allen then connected with Coby Scroggins for the 2-point conversion.
Allen finished with 122 yards passing, while Broadwas had 101 receiving yards on three catches. Luke Claunch was the Red Devils' leading rushing with 60 yards on 10 carries.
Elkmont (1-8, 0-6) closes its season next Friday when it travels to play Falkville.
