Athens, AL (35611)

Today

Periods of rain. High 64F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 58F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.