Dalton Hanback had 196 rushing yards and five total touchdowns to lead Central-Florence to a 48-13 victory over Elkmont Friday night in a Class 4A, Region 8 matchup.
The Wildcats led just 14-6 after one quarter, but outscored the Red Devils 27-0 in the second quarter to pull away and cruise to the victory.
Central got on the board first with a 65-yard touchdown pass from Payton Palmer to Hanback, but Elkmont answered to tie the game 6-6 when Luke Claunch scored on a 16-yard run.
Jamal Ingram gave Central the lead for good in the final seconds of the first quarter when he raced 55 yards for a touchdown.
Central (2-4, 2-2) then put the game away in the second quarter with four touchdowns. Hanback had touchdown runs of 18, 45 and 49 yards while Ingram also had a 13-yard touchdown run in the quarter as the Wildcats built a 41-6 halftime lead.
Hanback scored his final touchdown of the night midway through the third quarter on a 19-yard run.
Elkmont got the only points of the fourth quarter when Rowe Allen threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Coby Scroggins and Grayson Shinkunas added the extra point.
Claunch led Elkmont with 115 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries while Allen had 64 yards passing on eight completions.
Elkmont (1-5, 0-3) will travel to play Wilson next Friday night in another region game.
