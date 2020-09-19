Elkmont trailed just 7-0 after one quarter but was outscored 55-9 over the second and third quarters in a 69-9 loss to Lauderdale County in a region matchup Friday.
Lauderdale County outscored Elkmont 20-6 in the second quarter to take a 27-6 halftime lead, and then scored 35 points in the third quarter to put the game away.
Lauderdale County rolled up a mind-boggling 609 rushing yards in the game, while Elkmont had -1 yard rushing. The Red Devils did have 203 passing yards, with starting quarterback Rowe Allen throwing for 162 yards and a touchdown.
Hunter Broadway had a great game receiving for Elkmont. The senior had 141 receiving yards and a touchdown on seven catches.
Elkmont cut Lauderdale County's lead to 13-6 when Allen found Broadway for a 76-yard touchdown pass with 4:33 remaining in the second quarter. But Lauderdale County scored two more touchdowns before halftime to open up a 21-point lead, and then buried the Red Devils in the third quarter.
Elkmont's only score of the second half came on a 30-yard field goal by Jeffrey Payne.
Elkmont (0-5 overall, 0-3 Class 3A, Region 8) will play at Lexington in a non-region game next Friday.
