East Lawrence's resurgent season continued Friday with a 72-13 win over Elkmont. The Eagles set a school record for points in a game and margin of victory in the win and improved to 5-1 overall and 4-0 in Class 3A, Region 8.
East Lawrence led just 12-0 after one quarter, but scored three touchdowns in the second quarter to take a 32-0 lead into halftime. The Eagles poured it on in the third quarter, scoring four more touchdowns.
Elkmont's first score of the game came midway through the third quarter on a 46-yard touchdown pass from Rowe Allen to Colby Murphy.
Allen scored Elkmont's final touchdown of the night early in the fourth quarter on an 18-yard run. Allen finished the game with 135 passing yards and 51 rushing yards.
Elkmont fell to 0-7 overall and 0-5 in region play. The Red Devils will play at Danville next Friday night.
Lauderdale County 49, Clements 16
Lauderdale County raced out to a 28-0 halftime lead and cruised to victory over Clements in a Class 3A, Region 8 game Friday night.
Kameron Jones and Daniel White combined for five touchdown runs as the Tigers rolled to their fourth consecutive victory. Jones ran for 228 yards and White added 120 for Lauderdale County (6-1, 3-1 region).
Clements fell to 1-5 overall and 1-3 in region play. The Colts host region leader East Lawrence next Friday.
Tanner 41, Whitesburg Christian 7
Tanner turned a close game into a rout by scoring 28 unanswered points in the fourth quarter and take a 41-7 win over Whitesburg Christian in a Class 2A, Region 7 game.
The Rattlers led just 13-7 entering the final period, but closed the game strong with four touchdowns.
Tanner improved to 4-3 overall and 2-2 in region play. The Rattlers will travel to take on region leader Falkville next Friday.
