Theo Calvin Vasser, 87, was born Aug. 2, 1932, to Alma (Pepper) Vasser and Jerome Vasser. He died Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in an automobile accident. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Edna Earl Vasser; and his daughter, Pamela Ann Vasser. The funeral will be 2 p.m. Saturday…