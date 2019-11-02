Elkmont ended its season with a 55-0 loss to Falkville Friday night. The Blue Devils jumped out to a 34-0 halftime lead and extended the lead in the second half.
Christian Angulo started the scoring with a 3-yard run, and then scored again on a 6-yard run to put Falkville out in front 14-0 after one quarter.
Peyton Sallee then scored on a 3-yard run before Kaden Bennett punctuated Falkville's next drive with an 8-yard touchdown run.
Sallee then threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Angulo late in the second quarter that gave the Blue Devils a 34-0 halftime lead.
Falkville added two more touchdowns in the third quarter. Angulo scored on a 53-yard run and Jordan Greenfield got on the scoresheet with an 8-yard touchdown run.
Falkville's final touchdown came early in the fourth quarter on Caden Burnett's 4-yard run.
Luke Claunch led Elkmont with 78 yard rushing. Rowe Allen had 43 yards passing.
Elkmont finished the season with a 1-9 record.
