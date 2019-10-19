Elkmont and Rogers combined for 112 points in an offensive shootout Friday night. Unfortunately for the Red Devils, the Pirates scored 83 of those points in an 83-29 victory.
Rogers led 55-16 at halftime, and scored 14 points in each of the third and fourth quarters to offset a career night for Elkmont quarterback Rowe Allen, who threw for 281 yards and four touchdowns.
Rogers dominated the ground game. The Pirates had 578 rushing yards compared to Elkmont's -5. The Pirates also had 708 total yards compared to the Red Devils' 276.
Rogers led 20-0 after one quarter and scored 35 points in the second quarter to expand the lead to 55-16 at halftime.
Elkmont's two touchdowns came in the second quarter on passes by Allen. The first was a 19-yard touchdown pass to Ty Roberts and the second was to Hunter Broadway and covered 24 yards.
Rogers scored two more touchdowns in the third quarter, while Elkmont answered with a 2-yard touchdown pass from Allen to Broadway.
Elkmont's final touchdown came in the fourth quarter on Allen's 24-yard touchdown pass to Broadway. Grayson Shinkunas added the extra points.
Coby Scroggins was Elkmont's leading receiver, gaining 100 yards on just three receptions. Broadway had seven receptions for 72 yards and three scores.
Elkmont (1-7, 0-5 Class 4A, Region 8) closes region play with a home game against Brooks next Friday.
