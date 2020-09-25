Elkmont had beaten Lexington in two consecutive years coming into Friday night's game. The Golden Bears made sure there wouldn't be a third straight Red Devils victory.
Lexington scored 21 points in each of the first two quarters and rolled to a 63-14 victory over Elkmont in a non-region matchup.
Lexington scored three first-quarter touchdowns before Elkmont got on the board early in the second quarter on a 4-yard touchdown run by Rowe Allen. Allen then threw a 2-point conversion pass to Ryan Boyd to make the score 21-8.
However, that's as close as Elkmont would get. Lexington answered that touchdown with three of their own to make the halftime score 42-8.
Elkmont got the first score of the second half on a 4-yard touchdown pass from Allen to Ty Roberts, but Lexington scored two touchdowns in the third quarter and another in the fourth for the final margin.
Levi Berryhill led Lexington with 154 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries. Elkmont was led by Allen, who had 62 rushing yards and 49 passing yards. Boyd was Elkmont's leading receiver, with two catches for 24 yards.
Elkmont (0-6) gets back into Class 3A, Region 8 play next Friday against East Lawrence.
Tanner 50, Columbia 40
Tanner scored touchdowns on three consecutive fourth-quarter possessions to take control of Friday's game against Columbia and hung on for a 10-point victory over the Class 6A Eagles.
Michael Guster and Evan Fuqua both had big games for Tanner. Guster had three rushing touchdowns and another touchdown on a punt return. Fuqua also had three rushing touchdowns for the Rattlers.
Quarterback Skylar Townsend also threw a touchdown pass to Alex Guster in the victory.
Tanner improved to 3-3 on the season, and will return to Class 2A, Region 7 play next Friday when they travel back to Huntsville to take on Whitesburg Christian Academy.
