A big second quarter by Wilson turned a close game into a runaway, as the Warriors took a 42-6 victory over Elkmont Friday night in a Class 4A, Region 8 clash.
Wilson led just 8-0 after the opening period, but outscored Elkmont 21-0 in the second quarter to pull away. The Warriors then cruised to the win in the second half.
Tanner Melton started the scoring with a 15-yard touchdown run midway through the first quarter. The Warriors added to the lead early in the second quarter on a Christopher Silva 5-yard touchdown run. Devan Willis then scored on a 32-yard run before Melton closed the first-half scoring with a 36-yard scamper to put Wilson up 29-0.
Elkmont got on the board midway through the third quarter on a 2-yard touchdown run by Luke Claunch, but Wilson answered with Melton's 7-yard touchdown run.
Wilson then scored the only touchdown in the fourth quarter on a 6-yard run by Austin Holt.
Elkmont gained a season-high 276 yards, including 221 rushing yards, but killed itself with four lost fumbles and an interception. Wilson had four turnovers of its own, losing three fumbles and throwing an interception.
Claunch led Elkmont with 90 yards rushing on 18 carries. Ty Roberts had 63 yards rushing while Jonah Smith had 59. Coby Scroggins had two receptions for 40 yards while Rowe Allen completed six passes for 55 yards.
Elkmont plays at Rogers next Friday in another region matchup.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.