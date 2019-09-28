Elkmont overcame a 14-0 second half deficit to score 16 unanswered points in the second half and stun Lexington 16-14 Friday night.
Trailing 14-10, Rowe Allen scored on a 5-yard touchdown run with 2:54 remaining in the fourth quarter to give the Red Devils their first lead of the game. The drive began after Kaden Jackson intercepted a Lexington pass in the end zone, and was kept alive by a Lexington pass interference penalty on fourth down.
Elkmont had to sweat out the final 2:54, as Lexington moved into field goal range, helped out by a roughing the passer penalty. The Golden Bears advanced to Elkmont's 27-yard line and brought out kicker Evan Byrd to attempt a 44-yard field goal on the game's final play. However, the field goal missed and Elkmont could celebrate its first victory of the season.
A victory didn't look likely at halftime, as Lexington scored a touchdown in each of the first two quarters to take a 14-0 lead into the break.
Lucas Thigpen scored on an 11-yard run with 1:05 remaining in the first quarter. The Golden Bears extended the lead when Trey Martin ran in a 25-yard touchdown with 1:57 remaining in the second quarter. However, that was the final points Lexington would score the remainder of the game.
Elkmont finally got on the scoreboard with 2:04 remaining in the third quarter when the Red Devils blocked a punt that rolled out the back of the end zone for a safety.
Elkmont took the ensuing free kick at its own 42-yard line and march 58 yards in eight plays, capped off by a 10-yard Jonah Smith touchdown run. Rowe Allen tossed the 2-point conversion pass to Nick Chambless, which cut the Lexington lead to 14-10.
Lexington drove to the Elkmont 1-yard line on its next possession, but Jackson's interception in the end zone set up the Red Devils' final winning touchdown drive.
Luke Claunch led Elkmont with 84 rushing yards on 17 carries, while Ty Roberts had a 29-yard reception for the Red Devils. Allen completed three passes for 43 yards. Claunch also had seven solo tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss from his linebacker position.
Elkmont (1-4) hosts Central-Florence next week in a Class 4A, Region 8 game.
