Elkmont softball head coach Mary Jane Hobbs and Athens Golden Eagles junior softball player Emily Simon were both selected by the Alabama High School Athletic Directors and Coaches Association for AHSAA North-South All-Star Sports Week.
Hobbs will be one of the three coaches on the North All-Star teams staff along with White Plains Rachel Ford and Bob Jones’ Kent Chambers in an administrative role.
Simon has been stellar in the circle where she holds a 22-4 record and an earned run average of 1.5 with 209 strikeouts this season. Simon’s offensive output is just as impressive. She has knocked in 39 runs and has a batting average of .461. She has 59 hits in 128 at bats. Those hits include 29 singles, 19 doubles, and 11 home runs.
