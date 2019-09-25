Elkmont shakes off loss, prepares for Lexington

Some coaches might have to worry about the mentality of their teams after suffering a big loss. But Elkmont coach Duane Wales is not one of those coaches.
Only a couple of days after suffering a 75-0 loss to West Limestone, the Red Devils were back out on the practice field preparing for their next game.
“We came back from that with a great attitude,” Wales said. “I've seen no bad attitude or self pity at all. They've got a lot of character and are showing it by how hard they're working.”
Elkmont was off last week, and Wales said his team used the off week to shake off the loss to West Limestone and improve themselves.
“We just worked on us and I think we got better,” Wales said. “It was a good week of practice where we could focus on improving ourselves.”
The Red Devils moved up from Class 3A to Class 4A in the most recent classification before the 2018 season, which hurt the football program greatly. Elkmont has just 32 players on its roster, which is very small for a Class 4A school. Of those 32 players, 24 of them are freshmen or sophomores. The Red Devils have just four juniors and four seniors.
The result of that imbalanced roster are games in which Elkmont is at a physical disadvantage just due to the ages and roster sizes of their opponents.
However, Wales said his young team hasn't let the losses get them down and they are continuing to work, which bodes well for the future.
“I've got some good leadership from those eight older guys, and my 24 young guys love some football,” Wales said. “They like getting out and practicing every day and getting ready for the next game. When you've got guys who love to play and want to get better, it's something really good to build off of.”
Elkmont faces a team Friday night that is in a similar situation when they host Lexington for homecoming in a nonregion game. The Class 3A Golden Bears are also a young team with a small roster that has suffered lopsided losses because of it.
Lexington defeated Rogers 3-0 in its first game, but has lost its previous three games by a combined score of 108-10.
“They've had some tough breaks in some of their games they've played,” Wales said. “I think it's going to be a real good matchup. Their size and numbers are close to our size and numbers. Both schools have got young programs trying to improve, so expect a good battle from both teams.”
Elkmont got its only win on the field last season against Lexington. The Red Devils trailed 27-14 in the fourth quarter before they scored two late touchdowns and took a 28-27 victory.
It could be a low-scoring game. Elkmont has scored a total of 14 points in its four games, while Lexington has scored a total of 13.
Wales said the Elkmont players have already put the last game behind them and are focused on getting a homecoming victory Friday night.
“It's our homecoming, so we're planning on putting up a good battle,” Wales said. “We want to get our first win for our fans and cap off a great homecoming week.”
