Now in its third year, the Athens High football Feed the Eagle program is doing its part to make sure Athens football players have the proper nutrition. However, the program needs donations to continue to provide meals for the players.
The Feed the Eagle program was established last summer at the request of football coach Cody Gross, who saw his players were noticeably smaller than most of the opponents Athens played. He took his idea to retired Limestone County judge and Athens alumnus Jimmy Woodroof Jr., and from that meeting came a program that feeds the football players two meals a day, five days a week during the preseason and season. The players get breakfast each morning and another meal following afternoon practice.
About half of the Athens football team is enrolled in the USDA's Free and Reduced Price School Meals Program. While a 200-pound athlete is recommended to have 5,000 calories per day, due to USDA regulations, school breakfast and lunch programs are limited to 1,400 calories combined.
The Feed the Eagle program has stepped in to fill that gap and make sure the players have the proper nutrition.
A 501(c)(3) fundraising organization titled Black and Gold Circle Inc., was created to handle the program, with Woodroof as its president, Chris Seibert as vice president, Greg Young as secretary and Barry Hamilton as treasurer.
A group of volunteers cook meals for the players, while other meals come from the school cafeteria with additional food supplemented. Other meals come from restaurants in Athens and Madison.
The program has been important for Athens, as according to the Alabama State Department of Education State Report Card, 43.15% of students at Athens High are “economically disadvantaged,” meaning the meals the get at school may be the only meals they get during the day.
Tax-deductible donations can be sent to Black and Gold Circle, Inc., P.O. Box 929, Athens, AL 35612. Donations can also be made at blackandgoldcircle on Facebook.
