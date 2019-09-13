Feed the Eagle program still needs donations

The first year of the Athens football team's Feed the Eagle program was a huge success. Now, program organizers want to make sure the program continues feeding the Golden Eagle football players nutritious meals far into the future.
The Feed the Eagle program was established last summer at the request of football coach Cody Gross, who saw his players were noticeably smaller than most of the opponents Athens played. He took his idea to retired Limestone County judge and Athens alumnus Jimmy Woodroof Jr., and from that meeting came a program that feeds the football players two meals a day, five days a week during the preseason and season. The players get breakfast each morning and another meal following afternoon practice.
About half of the Athens football team is enrolled in the USDA's Free and Reduced Price School Meals Program. While a 200-pound athlete is recommended to have 5,000 calories per day, due to USDA regulations, school breakfast and lunch programs are limited to 1,400 calories combined.
The Feed the Eagle program has stepped in to fill that gap and make sure the players have the proper nutrition.
A 501(c)(3) fundraising organization titled Black and Gold Circle Inc., was created to handle the program, with Woodroof as its president, Chris Seibert as vice president, Greg Young as secretary and Barry Hamilton as treasurer.
Woodroof said the program was a huge success in its first season, and he hopes it can continue to grow and expand.
“Our goal is to feed these kids year-round, but that will continue to take expanded resources,” Woodroof said. “I don't think it's fair to these kids to have them eat right during the season, but then tell them they are on their own during the offseason.”
For that goal to come to fruition, more donations will be needed. Woodroof said he has been overwhelmed by support for the program from people in the Athens community, not only monetarily, but also through physical labor.
A group of volunteers, led by Cody Gross' wife, Karin, cook breakfast for the players most every morning. They also prepare tacos on 'Taco Tuesday' each week. Other meals come from the school cafeteria with additional food supplemented, while other meals come from restaurants such as 306 Barbecue and Taziki's in Madison.
Other parents also pitch in to help grill or cook food when needed, Woodroof said.
“We're all invested in this,” he said. “It means a lot to us to be able to help in his way. But in order to sustain it, we're going to need ongoing help and contributions from the community. We've begun to reclaim our community in terms of everybody feeling they have a vested interest in young people.”
All of it has meant the Golden Eagle players are more physically fit and in better shape this year, Woodroof said.
“It's really encouraging, because when you sit in the stands now and watch our kids, you can physically see those kids are bigger,” Woodroof said. “We in Feed the Eagle like to claim some of that because it helps them eat nutritiously, and so many of them don't get to do that at home.”
Tax-deductible donations can be sent to Black and Gold Circle, Inc., P.O. Box 929, Athens, AL 35612. Donations can also be made at blackandgoldcircle on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.