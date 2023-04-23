A 2007 graduate of Athens High School, current Athens High School Boys Golf Head Coach Jacob Ricketts was able to find his way back home after working in a Birmingham City School.
“I found my way to coaching the golf team by probably being the luckiest person ever at Athens High School. I would say it was the right place at the right time. When I first got hired on, they asked me if I’d be willing to coach. I said, ‘yeah,’ they said, ‘what?’ and the first thing that came out of my mouth was golf,” said Ricketts.
After winning first place in a tournament at Turtle Point in Killen, Ala., on April 17, sectionals are up next.
“That win was really big for us. That’s a big confidence booster heading into the postseason,” said Ricketts.
Beginning May 1, AHS will be traveling to Cullman to face Cullman High School.
“We’ll have sectionals at Terri Pines in Cullman. We’ll be back to Canebrake for sub-state and for state we’ll be down at Auburn at RTJ (Robert Trent Jones Golf Course). Our biggest competition and the one we are facing right now is Cullman,” said Ricketts.
When it comes to where the team is currently ranked going into sectionals, Ricketts is unsure.
“To me, it really doesn’t matter. I think we are playing our best golf that we possibly can right now and we’re only getting better each event we go to. That’s all I really care about,” said Ricketts.
AHS has two seniors who are planning to play at the collegiate level after this season. Nolen Wolfe plans to attend Samford University and Case Hagood plans to attend Calhoun Community College. Like other sports, senior leadership in the game of golf is important.
“I would tell young players that commitment is a big part of golf. If you commit to it and know what your goal is and you want to get it done, the only person who can do it is you. It’s all on you. That’s what I really like about the game of golf. If they want it, they really have to go get it,” said Wolfe.
Freshman Gavin Swint is looking forward to sectionals in Cullman.
“Terri Pines, I’ve always seen it as a course that’s really getable. I feel like all the guys on our team can play good down there. It’s just trying to put everything together, trying to get out of there with a win, and hopefully get back here to Canebrake for sub-state. Home course, obviously that’s what I think a lot of us are looking forward to. Cullman is a big sectional rival, so we’re really looking forward to performing well against them,” said Swint.
As a special tribute throughout the season, the AHS players have honored Nolen Wolfe’s mom, Stacy, by wearing wrist bands in support of Stacy and her breast cancer battle and the Stacy Wolfe Breast Cancer Foundation to help others who are also facing breast cancer.
“Stacy Wolfe is one of the most genuine people I have ever met. She cares deeply for her husband and kids and is very supportive of everything they do. Coach Andrew Campbell (AHS Girls Golf Coach) and I want to do everything we can to show them that we are here for her and the family,” said Ricketts.
Ricketts believes in his team and their ability as they move into post season play.
“We’ve had ups and downs all year, but the best thing about those guys is they’ve always fought back, they’ve always challenged themselves, and they’ve always risen to the occasion,” said Ricketts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.