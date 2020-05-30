MADISON — With the amended safer at home order for Alabama now in place, the Rocket City Trash Pandas are kicking off the 2020 Toyota Field non-baseball schedule with a trio of events.
On Saturday, June 6, the Trash Pandas are hosting a block party featuring trivia, live music and fireworks. Admission is $10 per person. Fans are encouraged to visit trashpandasbaseball.com/events and purchase tickets in advance. Classic ballpark fare and beverages will be available for purchase at each event. Parking is free, with gates opening at 5 p.m.
For kids ages 7–14, instructional baseball camps will take place June 15–16 and 22–23. The camp costs $200 per child and runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. The camps are designed to provide campers a more advanced and technical experience. Lunch is provided. Registration for the instructional camps is open now.
Trash Pandas Day Camp begins next week for kids ages 5–12. Two sessions are currently available for registration: June 1–5 and June 8–12.
The all-day activities camp costs $250 per child and will feature arts and crafts, kickball on the field, reading time, batting cages with hitting instruction, movie time with lunch included and more. Children who register for both weeks will receive a complimentary one-year Sprocket Kid’s Club membership.
Sessions run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Visit trashpandasbaseball.com/camp for additional information.
“We are thrilled to finally share this beautiful stadium with the people who have supported us for so long,” Ralph Nelson, president and CEO of the Rocket City Trash Pandas, said. “We can’t wait to have fans of all ages creating memorable experiences in and around the ballpark.”
All upcoming events at Toyota Field will be compliant with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to a release, and Trash Pandas staff members will follow safety protocols of wearing masks, regularly sanitizing all areas of the ballpark, social distancing and limiting stadium occupancy to 50%.
