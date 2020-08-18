Football Frustrations: East cancels Friday game, Elkmont still playing

A second Limestone County school has had to cancel its first football game of the season, while another will still play despite being closed this week.
East Limestone was scheduled to host Guntersville in its opening game Friday but will try to schedule a jamboree instead after some confusion with players being sent home for coming in contact with a potentially sick classmate led to the game being canceled, albeit prematurely.
Meanwhile, Elkmont is closed this week due to several positive COVID-19 cases within the community and school. However, the Red Devils football team is still being allowed to practice and is set to host Randolph in its opening game Friday night.
Hundreds of students have been sent home from East Limestone due to guidelines that say anyone coming in contact with a student self-reporting symptoms that matched those of COVID-19 but had not tested positive for the disease be quarantined until the student in question is tested for the novel coronavirus.
This has led to numerous East Limestone football players missing practice, despite no players having shown any symptoms or tested positive for the virus since coming back to campus for workouts June 1.
“We have to deal with this everyday at practice,” East Limestone coach Jeff Pugh said. “The bad thing is, there is no football player that has caused anybody to be sent home. We've had (players) sent home because of them being in the classroom with other kids with symptoms. We've had to suffer every day in practice with not having our full team on the practice field.”
Pugh said he had 13 players he was not sure would be able to play Friday night when he called the Guntersville coach to tell them they would probably have to cancel the game. The players had been in contact with someone showing COVID-19 symptoms, but the student's test came back negative, allowing the players to return to practice.
Pugh said he called Guntersville back to tell them the game could proceed as scheduled but was informed Guntersville had already scheduled a jamboree for that night and didn't want to cancel that to travel to East Limestone to play a regular-season game.
“We were ready to play Guntersville,” Pugh said. “They chose not to come over here. That's the truth. We wanted to play, but it was a deal where they didn't want to cancel a jamboree game because they had to come here and play a real game.”
East Limestone's first regular-season game will now be Friday, Aug. 28, against Mars Hill.
It was reported on Guntersville's Twitter account that East Limestone was forfeiting the game, but Pugh said that is not the case. The game will be canceled with no winner or loser.
“We've talked to (AHSAA Executive Director) Steve Savarese, and it has been said we did not forfeit,” Pugh said. “I don't know how that information got started, but we do not have to take a forfeit.”
Pugh said he is trying to schedule a jamboree for Friday night and would know very soon whether he would have one. East Limestone also has an open week in Week 10, and Pugh said he would try to get a game scheduled that week to allow the Indians to have a 10-game season.
East Limestone is the second local team to cancel its first game. Athens High canceled its game at Fort Payne after two of its players tested positive for COVID-19 last week. The Golden Eagles will play its first game Saturday, Aug. 29, when they hosts James Clemens.
Elkmont is still pushing ahead with its game Friday despite the school being closed this week due to several positive COVID-19 cases in the school and community.
Red Devils coach Duane Wales said two of his players are in quarantine awaiting COVID-19 test results and most likely won't play Friday night. However, the rest of the team is ready to go. Wales said no varsity player has tested positive for the novel coronavirus at this point.
“We have added even more safety protocols to all the safety measures we were already taking,” Wales said. “We're just trying to be very diligent in keeping everyone healthy, being able to practice and get to the game Friday night in good shape.”
Pugh said his team has been in good shape since workouts began June 1 but is at the mercy of the guidelines which have seen wave after wave of students being sent home from school due to close contact with a potentially sick student.
“None of our football players have tested positive, but they've been getting sent home because of the guidelines,” Pugh said. “It's guideline football we're playing this year. I want to play football, and our kids want to play football. We've worked hard all summer to get to play. But if this keeps up, we're hamstrung on whether we're going to get to play this year.”
