Football playoffs a headache for basketball coaches

Athens boys basketball coach Stace Tedford and Clements boys basketball coach Mike Holt were delighted to see their school's football team advance to the state playoffs. However, that excitement was mixed with a little bit of uneasiness as they knew the football teams' success would make their jobs that much harder.
It meant rescheduled games, practices with five players and the persistent feeling of the unknown. But they both said while the situation might not be perfect for the basketball program, it is great for the overall athletic programs at the school.
“I think it's great to have kids playing multiple sports,” Tedford said. “I think it does a lot for our kids teaching them toughness. The strength program (football coach Cody) Gross does is phenomenal. I'm sure in a perfect world, everyone would like to have their players year-round. But at the end of the day, they are high school kids, and not everyone is going to get a college scholarship or go professional.”
Athens' boys basketball program was hit hard, as seven of the 10 varsity players also played on the football team that advanced to the second round of the Class 6A playoffs before falling to Clay-Chalkville last Friday.
Tedford had to reschedule games against Ardmore and Decatur last week, and had just one practice day with his full team before playing James Clemens Tuesday night. Despite that, the Golden Eagles were able to take a 55-52 victory over the Jets.
“The football team got beat Friday night, and I gave the kids off Saturday,” Tedford said. “We came in Sunday to pass out uniforms and make sure we could shoot a little bit. We got after it in practice Monday morning and Monday afternoon, and then went to James Clemens Tuesday, and won. Like Allen Iverson said, who needs practice?”
The team had been practicing before this week, of course. Tedford had his three varsity players who didn't play football practice with the junior varsity team. When the freshman football season ended several weeks ago, he was able to incorporate his freshmen players into practice as well.
“We had eight total players JV and varsity, and the eight of us did our weights and conditioning, all that kind of stuff,” Tedford said. “We did that August, September and October, and when the freshman football season ended, we were able to get those guys and have had them for a couple of weeks.”
The situation was similar for Holt at Clements. Four of his nine varsity players also played football, but all but one of his junior varsity players also played on the football team as well, meaning he only had five total players for practice.
“There's not a lot of team concepts you can put in,” Holt said of having so few players to practice with. “I hate to put in a whole lot of offensive sets and plays because we'd have to reteach everything (once the football players join the team). It's really about skill development and making sure the kids are fundamentally sound and ready to perform within the team concept.”
One thing Holt said did help was the three weeks of summer games and practices the Alabama High School Athletic Association allows basketball teams. That is the only time he has had all his players together practicing and playing since he was hired as Clements' coach in the spring.
“That's how important the summer workouts are,” he said. “Having that three-week period to compete is so important, even though there was a long break in between. It allowed us time to gel with each other and play together, knowing there was a possibility of the football team making the playoffs.”
Clements lost in the first round of the Class 3A football playoffs, which means the Colts didn't have to reschedule any games, but the football season did bump right up against Clements' first game, which took place just three days after the football season ended.
Holt said he wishes the Alabama High School Athletics Association would move the start of basketball season back at least a week to give the football players more rest between the end of football season and the start of basketball season.
“I think that would be beneficial, especially for smaller schools whose athletes play several different sports,” Holt said. “I would really enjoy if there was a little break in the action where we could have several practices in a row to get everyone incorporated in the team.”
Clements has already played six games in the first two weeks of the season, which is something Holt is not too happy with. The schedule had already been set when he took over as coach, and he said in the future he would not schedule so many early-season games.
“We've had about two-and-a-half practices the way our schedule was made out,” Holt said. “We won't schedule many games up front, if any (in the future). Maybe push our schedule back a week next year to allow us that time to practice together and make sure we're properly prepared and healthy.”
