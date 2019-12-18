Class 6A, Region 8

Athens

• Buckhorn

• Columbia

• Cullman

• Decatur

• Hartselle

• Hazel Green

• Muscle Shoals

Class 5A, Region 8

Ardmore

East Limestone

• Lawrence County

• Lee-Huntsville

• Mae Jemison

• Russellville

• St. John Paul II

Class 4A, Region 8

• Brooks

• Central-Florence

• Deshler

• East Lawrence

• Rogers

West Limestone

• West Morgan

• Wilson

Class 3A, Region 8

• Carbon Hill

Clements

• Colbert Heights

• Danville

Elkmont

• Lauderdale County

• Phil Campbell

• Winfield

Class 2A, Region 7

• Falkville

• Ider

• North Sand Mountain

• Pisgah

• Section

Tanner

• Whitesburg Christian

Tags

Recommended for you