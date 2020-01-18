Former Alabama great Stacy to speak at Athens State

Former University of Alabama football star running back Siran Stacy will be the featured speaker at the Athens State University Community Breakfast on Friday, Jan. 24.
The breakfast is from 8:30 to 10 a.m. at the Athens State University Center for Lifelong Learning, 121 S. Marion St., Athens.
Stacy starred at Alabama from 1989-91 and was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the second round of the 1992 NFL draft. He played three years in the NFL before playing in the World Football League for the Scottish Claymores, where he became league MVP and the league's all-time leading rusher.
Stacy dealt with an almost unimaginable tragedy in 2007 when four of his children and his wife were killed in a car accident in Dothan. Stacy and one of his daughters were injured but survived the accident.
Instead of crumbling under the weight of the tragedy, Stacy has persevered. Ordained as a minister in 2009, Stacy worked five years with Bill Glass Prison Ministry, which positively impacts the prison system worldwide. He also spoke with multiple FCA groups and with small churches and youth rallies.
He now travels as a motivational speaker and pastor, sharing his story of perseverance with people around the country.
The event is free, although guests are asked to visit the website https://www.eventbrite.com/e/community-breakfast-featuring-siran-stacy-tickets-89354817665 to RSVP.
