Former Auburn football coach Pat Dye dies at 80

In this Dec. 27, 1988, file photo, Auburn NCAA college football coach Pat Dye walks through his players as they begin workouts in preparation for the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. Dye, who took over a downtrodden football program in 1981 and turned it into a Southeastern Conference power, has died. He was 80. Lee County Coroner Bill Harris said Dye passed away Monday at the Compassus Bethany House in Auburn.