Fulfilling a dream: Elkmont's Kirby to play at UNA

Haven Kirby has spent a long time playing at the top level of high school softball in North Alabama. Now, her skill, perseverance and hard work are paying off with an opportunity to play for one of the top college programs in the area.
Kirby, a senior shortstop and leadoff hitter, signed a scholarship letter of intent earlier this week to play at the University of North Alabama in Florence. College softball is a dream Kirby said she has had for a long time, and she is excited that dream is coming true.
“It's very exciting, because I've worked so hard for so long,” Kirby said. “But it's also a relief because I don't have to stress about it anymore.”
Kirby has been a varsity starter at Elkmont since she was in the seventh grade. She was named the Limestone County Player of the Year in 2018 and first team All-County last season, hitting well over .500 each year in leading the Red Devils to the Class 4A North Regional tournament. She was also named an All-State player after her sophomore and junior seasons.
In addition to a high batting average, Kirby has uncommon power for a leadoff hitter, hitting double-digit home runs the past two seasons while also being a great defensive shortstop.
“Her work ethic and determination speak for themselves,” Elkmont softball coach Mary Jane Hobbs said. “She's always wanting to go to the field and hit, and always wanting to be better. I think she saw the light at the end of the tunnel early in life and stayed the course. She works hard everyday. She's had setbacks but hasn't let that alter her course.”
Not only is Kirby continuing her career at the collegiate level, she is doing it at a school that has a strong recent softball tradition, including a national championship.
North Alabama will enter its second season as a Division I program in 2020 after having great success in Division II. The Lions won the Gulf South Conference championship in 2016 and 2018, and made five straight trips to the NCAA Tournament from 2013-2018, including winning the 2016 Division II national championship.
UNA moved up to Division I in 2019 and competes in the Atlantic Sun Conference. The Lions finished their first year in Division I with a respectable 26-20 record in a season where they played 22 road games and just 12 home games.
“UNA felt more like home whenever I went and visited,” Kirby said. “The coach (Ashley Cozart), she's just amazing and when I went and visited I could see myself going there and loving it. It's also close to home, so my friends and family can watch me play.”
Hobbs said she is proud Kirby will be able to continue her career at such a strong softball program.
“I think it's an outstanding opportunity for her,” Hobbs said. “It's Division I, and she gets a chance to fulfill her dream and continue her education at the same time. It's a great accomplishment for her.”
