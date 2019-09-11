A pair of golf tournaments to benefit local organizations are scheduled in Athens the next two weekends.
The Limestone County NAACP will hold its seventh annual Educational Golf Classic at Southern Gayles Golf Course Saturday, while the Foundation for Mental Health will host its seventh annual golf tournament Thursday, Sept. 19, at Canebrake Club.
The NAACP Educational Golf Classic supports the organization's many educational youth programs. The Limestone County NAACP offers a variety of free programming, including the STEPS reading program, annual scholarship program, ACT-SO, a national competitive Academic Olympics and the MLK annual oratorical contest.
Registration for the tournament starts at 7 a.m. Saturday at Southern Gayles, 22230 Mooresville Road, Athens. The tournament will tee off at 8 a.m. All golfers are welcome. The hole-in-one prize is $25,000 cash.
The tournament is also seeking sponsors. For more information about the tournament or to become a sponsor, contact Al Rainey at 256-684-7311, Leon Steele at 256-777-0112, Wilbert Woodruff at 256-227-8489 or email raineya34@gmail.com.
Mental Health tourney
The Mental Health Foundation golf tournament will be Thursday, Sept. 19, at Canebrake Club, 20315 Founders Circle, Athens, with registration opening at 11:30 a.m., lunch beginning at noon and the tournament teeing off at 1 p.m.
The registration fee is $150 per person or $600 for a four-person team. A check or registration form can be sent to Foundation for Mental Health, c/o 7AGT, 1316 Somerville Road SE, Suite 1, Decatur, AL 35601.
Payments can also be made online at www.mhcnca.org. For more information, contact Suzanne Linnemann at 256-497-6044 or suzannelinnemann@charter.net; or Bill Giguere at 256- 260-7325 or bgiguere@mhcnca.org.
