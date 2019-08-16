It's been a long, hot summer, and while the heat continues to beat down, the first vestiges of fall will fire up Thursday when high school football season begins in Limestone County.
Tanner will kick off the 2019 season Thursday night by hosting county rival West Limestone at Rip Swanner Stadium. It is an important year for both the Rattlers and the Wildcats, as both teams have second-year head coaches looking to show everyone they are making improvements with their teams.
West Limestone defeated Tanner 39-20 last season in an entertaining game, and this year's game should be just as exciting.
Tonight will be the final Friday night without football until November, as two more games kick off next week, including another county rivalry. Clements hosts Elkmont next Friday, while Ardmore travels to play West Morgan.
Football is basically a year-round commitment, with players needing to work out and condition throughout the year to prepare their bodies for the season. However, it is the sport that plays the fewest games. While basketball, baseball and softball teams play more than 30 games a season, football teams play just 10 regular-season games. The most games a team can play in a season is 15, and that is reserved for the teams in the state championship game.
Football players might work the most for the least reward, as they only get a chance to play a third of the games other sports do. That's why coaches stress to their players to not lose focus in any game. Football players can't afford to waste a game, because if they do, they are basically throwing away 10% of their season.
The 2019 high school football season promises to be full of excitement, with multiple teams competing for playoff berths. Will Athens be able to continue their improvement under coach Cody Gross? The Golden Eagles have gone from three wins to five wins to eight wins in his three seasons. Now, the goal is to advance past the first round of the playoffs.
What about East Limestone? The Indians enjoyed a nine-win season and playoff victory last year but lost their quarterback and top receiver to graduation. They do bring back a lot of talent and experience in other positions, so it will be fun to see how far they can go.
Ardmore, West Limestone, Tanner and Clements are all trying to improve in their respective head coach's second seasons.
Ardmore has to replace a huge senior class, while Clements is coming off its first playoff appearance since 2009 and is looking to keep that improvement going.
Tanner and West also look to be improved this season. Tanner coach Oscar Bonds is confident in the improvement his players made in the offseason and says they are much stronger and faster than they were last year. That is music to the ears of Tanner supporters, who won't want to see another 1-9 season like they had to endure last year, the worst season a Rattlers team has had since an 0-10 season in 1992.
So which team will improve the most? Which will build on a good season last year? Which team will score the biggest win? We will all find out together beginning next week.
It's going to be a fun ride.
— Edwards can be reached at jeff@athensnews-courier.com.
