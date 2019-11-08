Clements saw its season come to an end with a 49-16 loss to Geraldine in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs Friday night.
Geraldine running backs Anthony Baldwin and Troy Willoughby combined for 260 rushing yards and five touchdowns to lead the Bulldogs past the Colts.
Willoughby had 141 rushing yards and two touchdown on just six carries, while Baldwin tallied 119 yards and three touchdowns on 18 rushing attempts.
While the rushing game did most of the work, it was the Geraldine passing attack that opened the scoring. DJ Graham tossed a 30-yard touchdown pass to Kyle Thackerson to take a 6-0 lead with 7:23 remaining in the first quarter.
Clements came right back thanks to standout senior running back Jairrice Pryor, who scored on a 23-yard touchdown run to tie the score. The Colts then took an 8-6 lead when De'Andre Stone ran in the 2-point conversion.
However, Clements' lead wouldn't last long, as Geraldine came right back to take the lead on a 12-yard touchdown run by Baldwin on the first play of the second quarter. Baldwin then ran in the 2-point conversion to give the Bulldogs a 14-8 lead.
Geraldine expanded the lead before halftone on a 10-yard touchdown run by Baldwin, who then ran in the 2-point conversion to give the Bulldogs a 22-8 lead they would carry into halftime.
Geraldine put the game beyond reach on its first possession of the third quarter, as Baldwin scored his third touchdown of the night on an 8-yard run. Geraldine then upped its lead to 36-8 on Willoughby's 62-yard touchdown run midway through the third quarter.
Clements trimmed the lead to 36-16 early in the fourth quarter on a 5-yard touchdown run by Pryor followed by a 2-point conversion run by Stone. However, that's as close as the Colts would get.
Geraldine would score the final two touchdowns of the game. Willoughby scored on a 68-yard touchdown run and then, after a Clements interception, Graham closed the scoring by throwing a 15-yard touchdown pass to Jackson Bearden.
Clements finished its season with a 6-5 record. Geraldine improved to 7-4 and will play at B.B. Comer next Friday in the second round of the playoffs.
