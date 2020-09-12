Clements freshman quarterback Jaden Gilbert accounted for 265 total yards and three touchdowns in leading the Colts to a 38-18 victory over Phil Campbell in a Class 3A, Region 8 game Friday night.
Gilbert had 155 yards passing with two touchdowns and another 110 yards rushing with another score, as the Colts pulled away in the second half to open its region schedule with a win.
Gilbert got his game off to a good start right away, as he scored on a 30-yard touchdown run on his first carry to put Clements up 8-0 midway through the first quarter after Seth Fraze found Deontae Crenshaw for the 2-point conversion on a trick play.
Phil Campbell scored late in the first quarter on a 2-yard touchdown run by Bryant Hyde, but Clements kept the lead after the Bobcats' 2-point conversion attempt failed.
Clements extended the lead right before halftime when Crenshaw raced up the middle for a 6-yard touchdown with 22 seconds left in the first half. Fraze ran in the 2-point conversion to give the Colts a 16-6 lead they would take to halftime.
Phil Campbell opened the second half strongly, marching right down the field for a touchdown on its opening possession. Luke Barnwell capped off the drive with a 2-yard touchdown run, but the extra point was blocked, keeping Clements' lead at four points.
But the biggest play of the game was yet to come. On Clements' next possession, Gilbert faked a run, stopped and found Hunter Hall wide open on a slant route. Hall caught the pass and outran the Phil Campbell defenders to the end zone for a 68-yard touchdown which put Clements up 24-12 after Gilbert ran in the 2-point conversion.
After forcing Phil Campbell to punt on its next possession, Clements put the game away on its next offensive play, as Crenshaw took the handoff up the middle, cut outside and outran all the Bobcats defenders down the sideline for a 68-yard touchdown run with 1:59 remaining in the third quarter. Crenshaw had 141 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries. Clements led 31-12 after Alex Krause's extra point, and the game was pretty much in the bag.
However, Gilbert had one more big play in him. He put the icing on the cake with 8:03 remaining in the fourth quarter when he found Hall open in the back of the end zone for a 20-yard touchdown pass.
Hall finished the game with 116 receiving yards and two touchdowns on five catches.
Phil Campbell got a consolation touchdown in the final minutes on a 22-yard run by Barnwell, but Clements recovered the ensuing kickoff and was able to run out the clock.
Clements improved to 1-2 overall and 1-0 in Class 3A, Region 8. The Colts travel to play Colbert Heights next Friday night in another region matchup.
