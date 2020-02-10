GIrls Area Tourney Roundup: Lions make history with area win

Lindsay Lane Christian saved its best game for the most important time. The Lions dominated Saturday night's Class 1A, Area 15 championship game against R.A. Hubbard from beginning to end for a historic 60-35 victory.
It is the first area championship in Lindsay Lane girls basketball history, capping off an undefeated area season. The Lions were 8-0 in area play in the regular season and rolled up two victories in the area tournament to finish a perfect 10-0.
“This was one of the most complete games we've ever played,” Lindsay Lane coach Rick Wright said. “We controlled it from beginning to end, and I'm so proud of the girls.”
Lindsay Lane wasted no time taking control. The Lions came out shooting the ball well and had a 20-9 lead after one quarter. Junior Madelyn Dizon was the offensive catalyst. Dizon scored 12 points in the first quarter en route to a career-high 29 points to lead the team.
The Lions expanded the lead to 31-17 by halftime and continued to pull away in the second half. Dizon added 11 more points in the third quarter before the defense took over in the fourth. R.A. Hubbard scored just five points in the final quarter as the Lions removed all doubt from the final result.
Senior Audra Putman added 17 points for Lindsay Lane, while Lindsey Murr scored eight.
This is Wright's third season as Lindsay Lane head coach, and the first year with any seniors. He said the journey from winning very few games his first year to being area champion this season was great.
“I'm humbled by the juniors and seniors that have helped me, as a first-time coach, get acclimated,” Wright said. “They hung with me in here as we learned each other and grew closer as a team. So to see them get this reward three years into my tenure and go to subregional for the first time — and host it — is incredible.”
Lindsay Lane faced Area 14 runner-up Valley Head in the subregional game Monday night. Results from the game will be available at www.enewscourier.com and in Wednesday's print edition.
Girls
Class 2A, Area 16
Hatton 50, Tanner 42
Hatton defeated Tanner for the third time this season, winning by eight points in the area tournament final Friday night.
No statistics were available at press time. Tanner traveled to play Area 13 champion Addison in Monday night's subregional round.
