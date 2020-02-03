Athens Bible took a victory over Cherokee under very strange circumstances Friday night.
With the Trojans leading 38-31 and 2:59 remaining in the fourth quarter, the final Cherokee player fouled out of the game, leaving them with no one on the court.
Cherokee started the game with only seven players and were in foul trouble much of the game. The Indians led 31-30 when the third player fouled out, leaving them with just four players on the court.
Athens Bible took the lead before another Cherokee player fouled out. After ABS scored a couple of more baskets to stretch the lead, the Cherokee coach instructed his players to start fouling in order to end the game early, according to Athens Bible athletic director Bill Murrell.
When the final player fouled out of the game, the referees were forced to call the game, giving ABS the victory at 38-31.
Athens Bible was led by Molly Chumbley, who recorded a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds.
Leighton Barksdale scored 12 points, and Brooke Blakely added 11. Amberlee Ellis pulled down nine rebounds for the Trojans in the win.
Cullman 61, Athens 54
Only one team has managed to figure out Athens High's smothering defense this season: the Cullman Bearcats.
Cullman is the only team to score more than 46 points against the Golden Eagles this season, and they've done it twice. The Bearcats scored 62 points in a 78-62 loss earlier this year, then 61 in a seven-point win Friday night in the regular season finale.
Cullman took a 35-31 halftime lead and expanded it to 48-41 after three quarters. Cullman then managed to hold Athens off in the fourth quarter, with each team scoring 13 points.
Nahyriah Timmons, Caroline Bachus and Talyiah McDonald each scored 13 points for Athens, while Kendra Smith added eight.
Cullman was led by Anna Katherine Eastman with 18 points and Jaden Winfrey with 15.
Athens (22-4) will host the Class 6A, Area 15 tournament and will play in the tournament championship game 6 p.m. Thursday.
