There's an old saying: “Offense sells tickets, but defense wins championships.”
The Athens girls basketball team was taking that saying to heart Tuesday night as they once again held an opponent to fewer than 40 points in a 63-33 win over Decatur.
Athens (7-2) has not allowed an opponent to score more than 39 points in any game this season, including in the 30-point win Tuesday.
Athens led 15-13 after one quarter but outscored Decatur 20-2 in the second quarter to take a 35-15 halftime lead and complete control of the game.
Athens continued to expand the lead in the second half, holding Decatur to single-digit scoring in both the third and fourth quarters.
The Golden Eagles put four players in double figures, led by Talyiah McDonald and Caroline Bachus with 11 points each. McDonald also had 14 rebounds, while Bachus had seven rebounds and six blocked shots.
Nahriyah Timmons and Alaina Taylor each scored 10 points for Athens. Decatur was led by Whitney Chapman with 19 points.
East Limestone 44, Ardmore 31
East Limestone dominated the fourth quarter and turned a close game into a 13-point victory Tuesday night.
The Indians had a slim 29-27 lead entering the fourth period, but outscored the Tigers 15-4 over the final eight minutes to pull away. Ardmore failed to make a field goal in the final quarter, scoring just on four free throws.
Taylor Thatch scored seven of her game-high 14 points in the fourth quarter in helping East Limestone pull away. Jirah Rogers added 11 points for the Indians.
Ardmore was led by Madison Lewis with 16 points.
Elkmont 58, Westminster Christian 41
Elkmont picked up its first win of the season Tuesday night thanks to a huge game from Kayla Menefee.
Menefee had 30 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Red Devils to a 17-point win over Westminster. The game was close at halftime, but Elkmont outscored Westminster 19-8 in the third quarter to pull away.
Shelby Norman and Tylee Thomas added seven points each for the Red Devils.
Westminster Christian was led by Ashlyn Plott, who scored 13 points.
Austin 67, West Limestone 42
Austin held West Limestone to just 15 points in the first half as they took a big early lead in an eventual 25-point win over the Wildcats Tuesday night.
The Black Bears led 37-15 at halftime, which was plenty of cushion, although West Limestone did outscore Austin 32-30 in the second half.
Carlie Belle Winter led West Limestone with 15 points, while Cassidy Winter and Sarah Rose each scored seven points.
Austin was led by Jada Burks with 14 points.
