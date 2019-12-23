Athens closed out an undefeated run at the Pepsi Classic at Austin High School, defeating Central-Florence on Friday night before beating Buckhorn on Saturday.
Athens had already beaten Rogers on Thursday and continued its domination with a 44-24 win over Central-Florence.
The Golden Eagles' defense was once again stout, but they got off to a very slow start offensively and led just 4-3 after one quarter. However, the offense picked up after that, and Athens pulled away in the second quarter to lead 18-11 by halftime.
The Golden Eagles then outscored Central 26-13 in the second half to secure the victory.
Caroline Bachus led Athens with 11 points, while Nahyriah Timmons and Kyndall Crutcher each scored nine points. Timmons also had 10 assists for Athens.
Central was led by Laura Lee Keener with 12 points.
Athens 45, Buckhorn 37
Athens overcame a fourth-quarter deficit to improve to 14-2 on the season and finish 3-0 in the Pepsi Classic.
The Golden Eagles trailed much of the game and were behind 29-28 after three quarters. However, Athens dominated the fourth quarter by outscoring Buckhorn 17-8 to pull away and take the victory.
Athens continues to be led by its defense, as the Golden Eagles still haven't allowed a team to score 40 points in a game this season.
Caroline Bachus had her best offensive game of the season, scoring 20 points and grabbing 12 rebounds. Nahyriah Timmons had six points and eight assists for the Golden Eagles.
Buckhorn was led by Autumn Herring, who scored 10 points.
East Limestone 47, Muscle Shoals 44
East Limestone picked up a huge win Friday over Class 6A Muscle Shoals in the Pepsi Classic.
The Indians trailed 25-21 at halftime and still were behind 35-33 after three quarters. However, East outscored Muscle Shoals 14-9 in the fourth quarter to seize the victory.
Bryanna Johnson led East Limestone with 16 points, while Jirah Rogers had 15 and Vanessa Lopez tallied eight.
Muscle Shoals was led by Sara Puckett with 16 points.
East Limestone 58, Deshler 51
East Limestone improved its record to 12-1 on the season with a seven-point victory over Deshler in the final game of the Pepsi Classic.
The Indians took a commanding lead early and held the Tigers off for the remainder of the game to take the win.
East Limestone had a 25-16 advantage at halftime and expanded it to 40-30 after three quarters. Deshler outscored the Indians 21-18 in the fourth quarter, but it wasn't enough.
Jirah Rogers led the Indians with a game-high 29 points, while Taylor Thatch scored 12.
Deshler was led by Chloe Siegel, who scored 22 points.
