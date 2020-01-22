Athens overcame a fourth-quarter deficit to take a thrilling 41-40 victory over Austin Tuesday night. It is the second time the Golden Eagles have defeated the Black Bears, having previously defeated them 52-39 back in November.
Tuesday's game was back-and-forth the whole way. Austin led 10-5 after one quarter, but the Golden Eagles held Austin to just two points in the second quarter to take a 15-12 halftime lead. Austin exploded for 20 points in the third quarter and led 32-28 heading into the final period, but Athens outscored the Black Bears 13-8 in the final quarter to take the one-point win.
Alaina Taylor led Athens with 18 points, while Caroline Bachus had 15 points and eight rebounds and Nahriyah Timmons had eight assists.
Austin was led by Jada Burks and Bri Hodges, who each scored 11 points.
Athens Bible 41, Whitesburg Christian 39
Athens Bible got back on the winning track Tuesday night, defeating Whitesburg Christian 41-39 in a Class 1A, Area 15 game.
ABS trailed most of the first half and late into the third quarter, but the Trojans took a 32-28 lead on baskets by Leighton Barksdale and a buzzer beating put-back by Molly Chumbley.
Barksdale and Chumbley again provided much of the scoring in the fourth quarter and held on to secure the win.
ABS was led in scoring by Barksdale with 15 and Chumbley with 9. Also contributing for the Trojans was seventh grader Brooke Blakely with seven points and sophomore Breelyn Phillips with six. Amberlee Ellis was a force on the defense end grabbing seven rebounds and six steals.
