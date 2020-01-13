Athens had to wait a while to play its first area game, but the Golden Eagles made sure it was worth the wait as they cruised to a 51-24 win over Columbia in a Class 6A, Area 15 matchup.
Athens is in a three-team region with Columbia and Muscle Shoals, so the Golden Eagles only play four area games. Athens rescheduled its Jan. 3 area game against Muscle Shoals due to a leaky roof, so Friday's game opened area season.
Athens (16-2) wasted no time taking control, as the Golden Eagles jumped out to a 15-3 lead after one quarter and continued to dominate in the second quarter. By halftime, they were leading 32-7, and it was a stroll to victory in the second half.
Kyndall Crutcher led the way for Athens with 14 points and 10 rebounds, while Caroline Bachus added 12 points and seven boards. Columbia was led by Brooke Bennett with 10 points.
The win was Athens' 12th straight. The Golden Eagles haven't lost since dropping a 37-31 decision to Hazel Green on Nov. 26.
Lindsay Lane 65, Whitesburg 25
With senior Audra Putman missing Friday's key Class 1A, Area 15 game against Whitesburg Christian with an ankle injury, someone else needed to step up and fill the void.
That someone was Madelyn Dizon, who scored a season-high 27 points to help lift the Lions to a huge win that keeps them undefeated in area play.
Dizon scored 19 points in the first half, as her hot shooting, plus tenacious defense from the Lions, gave Lindsay Lane a 41-15 halftime advantage.
Lindsay Lane's scoring slowed down in the second half, but the defense picked up, as Whitesburg scored just five points in each of the third and fourth quarters.
Ava Whitmire and Lindsey Murr each scored nine points for Lindsay Lane, as the Lions improved to 9-11 overall and 6-0 in area play.
In other girls action Friday night, Hatton defeated Tanner 52-43, Lawrence County defeated Clements 63-32, and Brooks defeated West Limestone 66-55.
