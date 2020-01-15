Girls Basketball Roundup: East girls take win over Ardmore

East Limestone pulled away in the fourth quarter Tuesday night to take a 61-43 win over Ardmore that clinched second place in Class 5A, Area 16.
The Indians are now 18-3 overall and finished area play with a 4-2 record. They will be the No. 2 seed in the area tournament, which will take place at top-seeded Madison Academy. The Indians will face No. 3 seed Madison County in the semifinal.
Ardmore will be the No. 4 seed in the area tournament and take on Madison Academy in the semifinal.
Tuesday's game was close most of the way, as East held a slim 27-23 lead at halftime and only could expand it to 42-34 after three quarters.
However, the Indians dominated the fourth quarter, outscoring the Tigers 19-9 to pull away for the 18-point victory.
Bryanna Johnson led East with 20 points, while Jirah Rogers scored 16 and Taylor Thatch added 13.
Ardmore was led by Madison Lewis with 12 points and Chesney Widner with 11.
Hartselle 40, Athens 35
Athens saw its 12-game winning streak come to an end with a five-point loss Tuesday to Hartselle.
The Golden Eagles defense was once again stellar, but the team couldn't quite get enough offense going to take the victory.
Athens held Hartselle to just five points in the second quarter and took a 21-17 halftime lead. However, the Golden Eagles scored just five points of their own in the third quarter as Hartselle jumped to 29-26. Hartselle then held Athens at bay in the fourth to take the five-point win.
Caroline Bachus led Athens with 10 points, while Alaina Taylor scored eight. Hartselle was led by McCleskey with 13 points.
Athens (16-3) will face Muscle Shoals in a Class 6A, Area 15 contest Friday as they attempt to improve to 2-0 in area play.
In other girls scores Tuesday night, Colbert County defeated Tanner 46-36 and Lexington defeated Clements 43-25.
