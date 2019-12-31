Girls Basketball Roundup: East wins final two games at tournament

East Limestone shook off a tough loss to Deshler Friday afternoon to win the final two games of the Keith Davis Memorial Christmas Tournament and finish with a 3-1 record.
The Indians opened the tournament Thursday with a dominant win over Phillips but then fell to Class 4A powerhouse Deshler 60-48 Friday.
East Limestone bounced back Saturday night with a 61-25 victory over Wilson. The game was close for a quarter, as the Indians led just 9-5. However, East outscored the Warriors 16-7 in the second quarter to take a 25-12 halftime lead.
The Indians took complete control of the game in the second half, outscoring Wilson 36-13 the final 16 minutes of the game.
Jirah Rogers led East Limestone with 17 points, while Taylor Thatch scored 12 and Bryanna Johnson chipped in with 11.
East Limestone 49, Priceville 47
East Limestone closed out the tournament, hosted by Lauderdale County High School, with a two-point victory over Priceville Monday afternoon.
Monday's contest was a game of constantly changing momentum. Priceville took a 15-11 lead after one quarter, but East Limestone outscored the Bulldogs 18-8 in the second quarter to take a 29-23 halftime lead.
East expanded the lead to 42-34 after three quarters, and then had to hang on as Priceville made a huge charge in the fourth quarter. The Indians did just enough to hang on and improve their record to 15-2 on the season.
Jirah Rogers led East with 15 points, while Taylor Thatch tallied 11.
Priceville was led by Jenna Walker, who scored a game-high 21 points.
