Lindsay Lane Christian finished off an undefeated Class 1A, Area 15 season with a 59-52 win Friday night over R.A. Hubbard.
The Lions finished area play with an 8-0 record and will host the area tournament next week. A win or runner-up finish in the area tournament would see them advance to the subregional round.
Lindsay Lane had a 41-40 lead after three quarters but outscored the Chiefs 18-12 in the final quarter to pull away.
Madelyn Dizon scored 17 points to lead Lindsay Lane, while Ava Whitmire and Audra Putman scored 12 points and Lindsey Murr chipped in with 11.
Putman returned after missing the last two weeks with a sprained ankle and made a huge difference. She scored five of her 12 points in the fourth quarter to help the Lions pull away.
R.A. Hubbard was led by Alex Orr, who scored 26 points.
Athens 60, Columbia 29
Athens remained perfect in Class 6A, Area 15 with a 31-point win Friday night over Columbia.
The Golden Eagles raced out to a 24-8 lead after one quarter and were never challenged. Athens increased its lead to 37-11 at halftime and cruised to victory in the second half.
Nahriyah Timmons had 16 points and seven steals to lead Athens, while Caroline Bachus had 11 points and 11 rebounds. Mazie Swann added eight points and five rebounds for the Golden Eagles, while Alaina Taylor had seven points and seven assists.
Columbia was led by Amiyah Garrett with 10 points.
