Another big game from Madelyn Dizon and some strong defense was enough to keep Lindsay Lane Christian undefeated in Class 1A, Area 15 play with a 58-27 win Friday evening over Athens Bible.
Dizon led all scorers with 25 points, which included her draining four 3-point shots. She scored 15 of her points in the second half as Lindsay Lane pulled away for the big win. Dizon also had eight steals to lead the Lions' defensive effort.
The Lions led 28-13 at halftime and outscored the Trojans 30-14 in the second half. Lindsay Lane improved to 6-5 overall and 4-0 in area play.
Lindsey Murr scored 11 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Lindsay Lane, while Audra Putman had 10 points and eight boards. Cara Glass had eight rebounds and four steals as well.
Athens Bible was led by Molly Chumbley and Amberlee Ellis, who each scored 11 points.
East Limestone 42, Tanner 32
Jirah Rogers once again led the way for East Limestone, as the Indians took a 10-point victory over cross-county rival Tanner Friday night.
Rogers scored 22 points for East, and the Indians defense didn't allow the Rattlers to get close in the second half.
Rogers scored 18 of her points in the first half, as East took a 28-19 halftime lead. The Indians defense did the rest, allowing Tanner to score just 13 points in the second half.
Taylor Thatch scored 13 points for East Limestone, while Tanner was led by Amiya Redus, who scored nine points.
Madison County 57, Ardmore 48
Ardmore had a halftime lead, but a disastrous third quarter spelled doom for the Tigers in a nine-point loss to Madison County in an area game Friday.
Ardmore's defense held Madison County to just 13 points in the first half, as the Tigers took a 25-13 halftime lead. However, Madison County outscored Ardmore 26-6 in the third quarter and never looked back in taking the victory.
Chesney Widner led Ardmore with 13 points, while Carlie Wise and Maddie Hodges each scored nine.
Madison County was led by Lainey Yearta with 19 points and Sarah Wright with 17.
Brooks 57, West Limestone 46
In a back-and-forth game, Brooks that had the final surge in the fourth quarter that led them to an 11-point victory over West Limestone in an area game Friday night.
West Limestone led 13-9 after one quarter, but Brooks outscored the Wildcats 21-9 in the second quarter to take a 30-22 halftime lead.
West came back in the third quarter and closed the gap to 41-38, but Brooks once again surged ahead in the fourth quarter and outscored the Wildcats 15-8 to take the victory.
Carlie Belle Winter led West Limestone with 19 points, while her sister Cassidy Winter scored 13.
Brooks was led by Chloe Patterson, who scored a game-high 23 points.
