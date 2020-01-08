Lindsay Lane Christian Academy might not have a great overall record, but in the games that count, the Lions are perfect.
Lindsay Lane improved to 5-0 in Class 1A, Area 15 play with a 57-24 victory over Oakwood Adventist Tuesday.
The game was over after the first quarter, as Lindsay Lane raced to a 28-10 lead in the first eight minutes and was never challenged. Senior Audra Putman was dominant early, scoring all 14 of her game-high points in the first quarter. Putman sprained her ankle early in the third quarter and had to leave the game.
Lindsay Lane's defense held Oakwood to just 14 total points over the final three quarters, including two points in the second quarter as the Lions took a 39-12 halftime lead.
Madelyn Dizon added 12 points, five assists and five steals for Lindsay Lane, while Lindsey Murr tallied 11 points and seven rebounds. Cara Glass also added six points and six steals for the Lions, who improved to 8-11 overall with the win.
East Limestone 51, Madison County 29
East Limestone's defense was dominant from the opening tip, as the Indians held Madison County to just three points in the first quarter en route to a 22-point victory in a Class 5A, Area 16 game.
East improved to 17-2 overall and 3-1 in area play with the victory. The Indians had consistent scoring throughout the game, scoring 13 points in three of the four quarters and 12 points in the other.
Jirah Rogers led East Limestone with 19 points, while Bryanna Johnson tallied 12.
Madison County was led by Sarah Wright with 14 points.
Athens 78, Cullman 62
Nahriyah Timmons had a triple-double to lead Athens to a 16-point victory over Cullman Tuesday night. It was the Golden Eagles' 11th consecutive victory as they improved to 15-2 overall.
Athens trailed 18-12 after one quarter but exploded for 27 points in the second quarter to take a 39-29 halftime lead. The Golden Eagles added 23 points in the third quarter to pull to a 62-45 lead before cruising to victory in the fourth.
Timmons was the star of the show with 11 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists. Caroline Bachus, Alaina Taylor and Jordyn Bailey each scored 15 points, with Bachus grabbing eight rebounds.
Athens won comfortably despite allowing the most points its given up in a game. The Golden Eagles had held its first 16 opponents to under 40 points. The 78 points Athens scored was the most it had scored in a game this season. Its previous high was 66 points in a victory over Pinson Valley.
